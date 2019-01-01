QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.13
Shares
806M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
TDC A/S is a triple-play telecommunications provider. It generates revenue from the provision of mobile, broadband, and fixed-line voice services. The company operates through following segments Consumer, dedicated to residential households in Denmark; Business, dedicated to the business market in Denmark; and Wholesale, delivering services to service providers in Denmark. Other operations consists of the three operating segments Operations, Digital and Headquarters and includes shared Danish functions such as, IT, procurement, and installation.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TDC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TDC (TDCAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TDC (OTCEM: TDCAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TDC's (TDCAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TDC.

Q

What is the target price for TDC (TDCAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TDC

Q

Current Stock Price for TDC (TDCAF)?

A

The stock price for TDC (OTCEM: TDCAF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TDC (TDCAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TDC.

Q

When is TDC (OTCEM:TDCAF) reporting earnings?

A

TDC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TDC (TDCAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TDC.

Q

What sector and industry does TDC (TDCAF) operate in?

A

TDC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.