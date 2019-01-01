QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.95 - 4.27
Mkt Cap
24.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
5.9M
Outstanding
TDb Split Corp is a mutual fund company that invests in common shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. It offers two types of shares Priority Equity Shares and Class A Shares. The company's investment objective for the Priority Equity Shares is to provide holders of Priority Equity Shares with cumulative preferential monthly cash dividends and its investment objective for the Class A Shares is to provide holders with regular monthly cash dividends.

TDb Split Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TDb Split (TDBSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TDb Split (OTCEM: TDBSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TDb Split's (TDBSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TDb Split.

Q

What is the target price for TDb Split (TDBSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TDb Split

Q

Current Stock Price for TDb Split (TDBSF)?

A

The stock price for TDb Split (OTCEM: TDBSF) is $4.15 last updated Wed Nov 24 2021 16:43:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TDb Split (TDBSF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is TDb Split (OTCEM:TDBSF) reporting earnings?

A

TDb Split does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TDb Split (TDBSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TDb Split.

Q

What sector and industry does TDb Split (TDBSF) operate in?

A

TDb Split is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.