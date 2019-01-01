QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
0.22/0.81%
52 Wk
26.66 - 49.23
Mkt Cap
397.4M
Payout Ratio
81.25
Open
-
P/E
108.89
EPS
0.05
Shares
14.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tecsys Inc is engaged in the development and sale of enterprise supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, point-of-use and order management. It also provides related consulting, education and support services. The company serves healthcare systems, services parts, third-party logistics, retail and general wholesale distribution industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Canada and Other Countries. Its only operating segment being the development and marketing of enterprise-wide distribution software and related services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tecsys Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tecsys (TCYSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tecsys (OTCPK: TCYSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tecsys's (TCYSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tecsys.

Q

What is the target price for Tecsys (TCYSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tecsys

Q

Current Stock Price for Tecsys (TCYSF)?

A

The stock price for Tecsys (OTCPK: TCYSF) is $27.29 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tecsys (TCYSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tecsys.

Q

When is Tecsys (OTCPK:TCYSF) reporting earnings?

A

Tecsys does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tecsys (TCYSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tecsys.

Q

What sector and industry does Tecsys (TCYSF) operate in?

A

Tecsys is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.