TietoEVRY Corp is a Finland-based company engaged in providing information technology services software to both public and private sectors. The company's operation is organized into six segments: Digital Experience, Hybrid Infra, Industry Software, Product Development Services, EVRY, and Other Operations. Among all segments, Industry Software derives the highest profit and margin. The company operates mainly in Europe, including Sweden, Norway, and Finland, but it also has business in China and India.