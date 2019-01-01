ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX), Key Statistics

Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
757.3M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.73
Price / Book (mrq)
4.7
Price / EBITDA
14.25
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
19.89
Earnings Yield
-0.34%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.02
Beta
1.14
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
10.68
Tangible Book value per share
-5.86
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
448.4M
Total Assets
563.4M
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
26.14%
Net Margin
-3.72%
EBIT Margin
-0.18%
EBITDA Margin
10.78%
Operating Margin
-5.5%