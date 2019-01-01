Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics
Alaunos Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRT) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting TCRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 471.65% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRT) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Alaunos Therapeutics upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Alaunos Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Alaunos Therapeutics was filed on May 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $3.00. The current price Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) is trading at is $0.52, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
