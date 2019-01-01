THANACHART CAPITAL PCL by Thanachart Capital Public Co., Ltd. Stock (OTC:TCPTF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for THANACHART CAPITAL PCL by Thanachart Capital Public Co., Ltd. gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of THANACHART CAPITAL PCL by Thanachart Capital Public Co., Ltd.'s stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.