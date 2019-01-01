Thanachart Capital PCL is an investment holding company domiciled in Thailand. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers banking products such as deposits and credit cards; personal, housing, business and corporate loans; funds transfer and Western Union services; and transaction accounts. Thanachart Capital provides securities services such as brokerage, proprietary trading, security borrowing, and lending and investment advisory services. In addition to banking and securities services, the company provides life insurance, health protection, and general insurance products to individuals, institutions, and organizations. The company derives almost all of its revenue domestically.