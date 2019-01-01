QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/16.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
636.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
6.4B
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Technicolor SA provides Media & Entertainment Services, developing, creating, and delivering immersive augmented digital life experiences. The company operates in four segments: Production Services, DVD Services, Connected Home, and Corporate & Others. The Connected Home segment provides broadband and video customer premise equipment to Pay-TV operators and network service providers. The Production Services segment provides a full range of production and Post-production services for feature films, TV, advertising, and games. The DVD Services segment includes mastering, replication, packaging, and distribution of DVDs, Blu-Ray, and Discs. Its geographical segments are France, the United Kingdom, the Rest of Europe, the United States, the Rest of the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Technicolor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Technicolor (TCLRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Technicolor (OTCQX: TCLRY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Technicolor's (TCLRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Technicolor.

Q

What is the target price for Technicolor (TCLRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Technicolor

Q

Current Stock Price for Technicolor (TCLRY)?

A

The stock price for Technicolor (OTCQX: TCLRY) is $0.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:33:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Technicolor (TCLRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 12, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 15, 2015.

Q

When is Technicolor (OTCQX:TCLRY) reporting earnings?

A

Technicolor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Technicolor (TCLRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Technicolor.

Q

What sector and industry does Technicolor (TCLRY) operate in?

A

Technicolor is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.