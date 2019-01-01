Technicolor SA provides Media & Entertainment Services, developing, creating, and delivering immersive augmented digital life experiences. The company operates in four segments: Production Services, DVD Services, Connected Home, and Corporate & Others. The Connected Home segment provides broadband and video customer premise equipment to Pay-TV operators and network service providers. The Production Services segment provides a full range of production and Post-production services for feature films, TV, advertising, and games. The DVD Services segment includes mastering, replication, packaging, and distribution of DVDs, Blu-Ray, and Discs. Its geographical segments are France, the United Kingdom, the Rest of Europe, the United States, the Rest of the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.