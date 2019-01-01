ñol

TCL Electronics Holdings
(OTCPK:TCLHF)
0.4845
00
At close: May 31
0.8587
0.3742[77.23%]
After Hours: 8:14AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.32 - 0.68
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.5B
Vol / Avg.- / 4.9K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E3.9
50d Avg. Price0.44
Div / Yield0.04/8.81%
Payout Ratio21.77
EPS0.17
Total Float-

TCL Electronics Holdings (OTC:TCLHF), Dividends

TCL Electronics Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash TCL Electronics Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

TCL Electronics Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next TCL Electronics Holdings (TCLHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for TCL Electronics Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own TCL Electronics Holdings (TCLHF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for TCL Electronics Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next TCL Electronics Holdings (TCLHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for TCL Electronics Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for TCL Electronics Holdings (OTCPK:TCLHF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for TCL Electronics Holdings.

