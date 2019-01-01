ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Teck Resources
(OTCPK:TCKRF)
43.8075
00
At close: May 31
17.01
-26.7975[-61.17%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low25.77 - 48.53
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 539.5M
Vol / Avg.0K / 0.4K
Mkt Cap23.6B
P/E7.29
50d Avg. Price43.77
Div / Yield0.39/0.90%
Payout Ratio3.61
EPS2.93
Total Float-

Teck Resources (OTC:TCKRF), Key Statistics

Teck Resources (OTC: TCKRF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
29.3B
Trailing P/E
7.29
Forward P/E
5.19
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.93
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.89
Price / Book (mrq)
1.24
Price / EBITDA
3.7
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.52
Earnings Yield
13.71%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.42
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
35.41
Tangible Book value per share
33.82
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
23.9B
Total Assets
48.8B
Total Liabilities
23.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
4.15
Gross Margin
51.03%
Net Margin
31.22%
EBIT Margin
48.69%
EBITDA Margin
57.61%
Operating Margin
49.56%