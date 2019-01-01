Teck Resources (OTC:TCKRF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Teck Resources
Teck Resources Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Teck Resources (OTCPK: TCKRF) was reported by JP Morgan on February 13, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting TCKRF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -54.35% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Teck Resources (OTCPK: TCKRF) was provided by JP Morgan, and Teck Resources maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Teck Resources, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Teck Resources was filed on February 13, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 13, 2016.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Teck Resources (TCKRF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.00 to $20.00. The current price Teck Resources (TCKRF) is trading at is $43.81, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
