Thomas Cook Group (OTC:TCKGY), Dividends

Thomas Cook Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Thomas Cook Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Thomas Cook Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on October 25, 2011.
There are no upcoming dividends for Thomas Cook Group (TCKGY). The last dividend payout was on October 25, 2011 and was $0.11
There are no upcoming dividends for Thomas Cook Group (TCKGY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on October 25, 2011
Thomas Cook Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Thomas Cook Group (TCKGY) was $0.11 and was paid out next on October 25, 2011.
Browse dividends on all stocks.