QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Thomas Cook Group is a leisure and travel company domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company operates airlines, hotels, tours, and travel agent and booking services. The company organises itself into three segments: Tour Operator, Airline, and Corporate. Its geographical segments are United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Airlines Germany. Segments are largely organised geographically, with Continental Europe the most significant segment by revenue. United Kingdom is the next- largest contributor to revenue, and Airlines Germany operates the company's German airline, Condor. By service, the Group Tour Operator Businesses contribute the majority of revenue, followed by the overall Group Airline Business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Thomas Cook Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thomas Cook Group (TCKGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thomas Cook Group (OTCGM: TCKGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thomas Cook Group's (TCKGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thomas Cook Group.

Q

What is the target price for Thomas Cook Group (TCKGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thomas Cook Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Thomas Cook Group (TCKGY)?

A

The stock price for Thomas Cook Group (OTCGM: TCKGY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thomas Cook Group (TCKGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 25, 2011 to stockholders of record on September 7, 2011.

Q

When is Thomas Cook Group (OTCGM:TCKGY) reporting earnings?

A

Thomas Cook Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thomas Cook Group (TCKGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thomas Cook Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Thomas Cook Group (TCKGY) operate in?

A

Thomas Cook Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.