Thomas Cook Group is a leisure and travel company domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company operates airlines, hotels, tours, and travel agent and booking services. The company organises itself into three segments: Tour Operator, Airline, and Corporate. Its geographical segments are United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Airlines Germany. Segments are largely organised geographically, with Continental Europe the most significant segment by revenue. United Kingdom is the next- largest contributor to revenue, and Airlines Germany operates the company's German airline, Condor. By service, the Group Tour Operator Businesses contribute the majority of revenue, followed by the overall Group Airline Business.