There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services

Analyst Ratings

TECAN GROUP AG U/ADR by Tecan Group AG Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TECAN GROUP AG U/ADR by Tecan Group AG (TCGGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TECAN GROUP AG U/ADR by Tecan Group AG (OTCPK: TCGGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TECAN GROUP AG U/ADR by Tecan Group AG's (TCGGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TECAN GROUP AG U/ADR by Tecan Group AG.

Q

What is the target price for TECAN GROUP AG U/ADR by Tecan Group AG (TCGGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TECAN GROUP AG U/ADR by Tecan Group AG

Q

Current Stock Price for TECAN GROUP AG U/ADR by Tecan Group AG (TCGGY)?

A

The stock price for TECAN GROUP AG U/ADR by Tecan Group AG (OTCPK: TCGGY) is $108.7365 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 16:48:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TECAN GROUP AG U/ADR by Tecan Group AG (TCGGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TECAN GROUP AG U/ADR by Tecan Group AG.

Q

When is TECAN GROUP AG U/ADR by Tecan Group AG (OTCPK:TCGGY) reporting earnings?

A

TECAN GROUP AG U/ADR by Tecan Group AG does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TECAN GROUP AG U/ADR by Tecan Group AG (TCGGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TECAN GROUP AG U/ADR by Tecan Group AG.

Q

What sector and industry does TECAN GROUP AG U/ADR by Tecan Group AG (TCGGY) operate in?

A

TECAN GROUP AG U/ADR by Tecan Group AG is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.