Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 3.25
Mkt Cap
17M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
20M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
TRICCAR Inc is biomedical research, development, and marketing firm that develops and acquires to bring bioceutical solutions and pharmaceutical drugs to support the well-being of humans and animals having common diseases. Its products include bioceutical formulations designed to support illnesses and diseases, including four formulae built around a patented fruit-based calcium supplement; a weight loss and obesity supplement; a formula that helps relieve the symptoms of menopause; a blood performance product that separates white and red blood cells; a mental focus formula to increase attention and recall of information and beneficial to children diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder; a mental acuity formula to increase memory recall and aid in the formation of new memories.

TRICCAR Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TRICCAR (TCCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TRICCAR (OTCQB: TCCR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TRICCAR's (TCCR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TRICCAR.

Q

What is the target price for TRICCAR (TCCR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TRICCAR

Q

Current Stock Price for TRICCAR (TCCR)?

A

The stock price for TRICCAR (OTCQB: TCCR) is $0.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:07:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TRICCAR (TCCR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TRICCAR.

Q

When is TRICCAR (OTCQB:TCCR) reporting earnings?

A

TRICCAR does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TRICCAR (TCCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TRICCAR.

Q

What sector and industry does TRICCAR (TCCR) operate in?

A

TRICCAR is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.