TC BioPharm (Holdings) (NASDAQ:TCBP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for TC BioPharm (Holdings)
TC BioPharm (Holdings) Questions & Answers
The latest price target for TC BioPharm (Holdings) (NASDAQ: TCBP) was reported by EF Hutton on March 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting TCBP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1198.70% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for TC BioPharm (Holdings) (NASDAQ: TCBP) was provided by EF Hutton, and TC BioPharm (Holdings) initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of TC BioPharm (Holdings), and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for TC BioPharm (Holdings) was filed on March 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest TC BioPharm (Holdings) (TCBP) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price TC BioPharm (Holdings) (TCBP) is trading at is $0.39, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.