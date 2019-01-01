QQQ
Tobu Railway is a transportation and industrial company domiciled in Japan. The company organises itself into five segments: transportation, leisure, real estate, retail distribution, and others. Transportation, which contributes the most significant portion of revenue, operates passenger transportation services through rail, bus, and taxi, and freight and delivery services. Retail distribution, the next most significant segment, operates department stores and a chain of supermarkets. The leisure segment operates hotels, theme parks, golf courses, and related leisure businesses. The real estate segment leases real estate and operates bicycle and parking lot businesses.

Tobu Railway Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tobu Railway (TBURF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tobu Railway (OTCPK: TBURF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tobu Railway's (TBURF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tobu Railway.

Q

What is the target price for Tobu Railway (TBURF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tobu Railway

Q

Current Stock Price for Tobu Railway (TBURF)?

A

The stock price for Tobu Railway (OTCPK: TBURF) is $23.6 last updated Mon Nov 22 2021 18:34:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tobu Railway (TBURF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tobu Railway.

Q

When is Tobu Railway (OTCPK:TBURF) reporting earnings?

A

Tobu Railway does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tobu Railway (TBURF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tobu Railway.

Q

What sector and industry does Tobu Railway (TBURF) operate in?

A

Tobu Railway is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.