Tobu Railway is a transportation and industrial company domiciled in Japan. The company organises itself into five segments: transportation, leisure, real estate, retail distribution, and others. Transportation, which contributes the most significant portion of revenue, operates passenger transportation services through rail, bus, and taxi, and freight and delivery services. Retail distribution, the next most significant segment, operates department stores and a chain of supermarkets. The leisure segment operates hotels, theme parks, golf courses, and related leisure businesses. The real estate segment leases real estate and operates bicycle and parking lot businesses.