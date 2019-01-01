Tubi Ltd is engaged in the development, operation, leasing, and sale of mobile manufacturing plants for the production of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes. It is used in the oil and gas, irrigation, mining, and infrastructure sectors. The company has a presence in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. Its product includes Tubi Mobile Modular Extrusion; Tubi HDPE; Tubi Large Bore Reeling; Tubi Stringing; Tubi HDPE 40bar and Tubi Corrugated.