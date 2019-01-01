ñol

Table Trac
(OTCQX:TBTC)
4.30
0.04[0.94%]
At close: Jun 3
3.85
-0.4500[-10.47%]
After Hours: 9:16AM EDT
Day High/Low4.25 - 4.3
52 Week High/Low2.3 - 6
Open / Close4.25 / 4.3
Float / Outstanding3.2M / 4.6M
Vol / Avg.2.2K / 4.1K
Mkt Cap19.9M
P/E8.6
50d Avg. Price3.86
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.28
Total Float-

Table Trac (OTC:TBTC), Dividends

Table Trac issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Table Trac generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Apr 4, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Table Trac Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Table Trac (TBTC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Table Trac. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on April 9, 2008.

Q
What date did I need to own Table Trac (TBTC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Table Trac (TBTC). The last dividend payout was on April 9, 2008 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Table Trac (TBTC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Table Trac (TBTC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on April 9, 2008

Q
What is the dividend yield for Table Trac (OTCQX:TBTC)?
A

Table Trac has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Table Trac (TBTC) was $0.05 and was paid out next on April 9, 2008.

