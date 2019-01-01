ñol

Big Tree Carbon
(OTCPK:TBMIF)
0.1814
00
At close: Apr 8
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.09 - 0.28
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 110.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 5K
Mkt Cap20.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.18
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Big Tree Carbon (OTC:TBMIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Big Tree Carbon reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Big Tree Carbon using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Big Tree Carbon Questions & Answers

Q
When is Big Tree Carbon (OTCPK:TBMIF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Big Tree Carbon

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Big Tree Carbon (OTCPK:TBMIF)?
A

There are no earnings for Big Tree Carbon

Q
What were Big Tree Carbon’s (OTCPK:TBMIF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Big Tree Carbon

