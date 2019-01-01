ñol

Thornburg Income Builder
(NASDAQ:TBLD)
15.78
-0.18[-1.13%]
At close: Jun 3
16.81
1.0300[6.53%]
After Hours: 9:06AM EDT
Day High/Low15.7 - 15.98
52 Week High/Low14.49 - 20.95
Open / Close15.98 / 15.79
Float / Outstanding- / 32.1M
Vol / Avg.83.9K / 96.4K
Mkt Cap506.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price16.06
Div / Yield1.25/7.92%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Thornburg Income Builder (NASDAQ:TBLD), Dividends

Thornburg Income Builder issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Thornburg Income Builder generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.84%

Annual Dividend

$1.248

Last Dividend

May 12
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Thornburg Income Builder Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Thornburg Income Builder (TBLD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thornburg Income Builder. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on May 20, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Thornburg Income Builder (TBLD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thornburg Income Builder (TBLD). The last dividend payout was on May 20, 2022 and was $0.10

Q
How much per share is the next Thornburg Income Builder (TBLD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thornburg Income Builder (TBLD). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on May 20, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Thornburg Income Builder (NASDAQ:TBLD)?
A

Thornburg Income Builder has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Thornburg Income Builder (TBLD) was $0.10 and was paid out next on May 20, 2022.

