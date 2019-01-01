QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Triumph Bancorp Inc is a Texas-based financial holding company offering traditional banking industry and provides asset management services. The company operating segments include Banking, Factoring, and Corporate. Triumph generates the majority of its revenues from the Banking segments. The company through its subsidiaries operates in the banking industry and provides financial lending to commercial, commercial real estate, factoring, agriculture, and construction and development industry. It also provides investment management services to its institutional clients and deals with the management of collateralized loan obligations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Triumph Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Triumph Bancorp (TBKCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBKCP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Triumph Bancorp's (TBKCP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Triumph Bancorp (TBKCP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Triumph Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Triumph Bancorp (TBKCP)?

A

The stock price for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBKCP) is $26.62 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:25:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Triumph Bancorp (TBKCP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Triumph Bancorp.

Q

When is Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKCP) reporting earnings?

A

Triumph Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Triumph Bancorp (TBKCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Triumph Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Triumph Bancorp (TBKCP) operate in?

A

Triumph Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.