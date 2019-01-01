Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $90.00 expecting TBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.73% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Triumph Bancorp maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Triumph Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Triumph Bancorp was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Triumph Bancorp (TBK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $107.00 to $90.00. The current price Triumph Bancorp (TBK) is trading at is $73.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
