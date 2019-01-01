QQQ
Tembo Gold Corp is a junior mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in Tanzania. The company focuses on gold exploration and development. Its project includes the Tembo Gold Project located in northwest Tanzania.

Tembo Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tembo Gold (TBGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tembo Gold (OTCPK: TBGPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tembo Gold's (TBGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tembo Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Tembo Gold (TBGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tembo Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Tembo Gold (TBGPF)?

A

The stock price for Tembo Gold (OTCPK: TBGPF) is $0.19 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:38:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tembo Gold (TBGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tembo Gold.

Q

When is Tembo Gold (OTCPK:TBGPF) reporting earnings?

A

Tembo Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tembo Gold (TBGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tembo Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Tembo Gold (TBGPF) operate in?

A

Tembo Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.