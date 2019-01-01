Oxurion (OTC:TBGNF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Oxurion
The latest price target for Oxurion (OTCEM: TBGNF) was reported by Roth Capital on December 23, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting TBGNF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Oxurion (OTCEM: TBGNF) was provided by Roth Capital, and Oxurion initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Oxurion, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Oxurion was filed on December 23, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 23, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Oxurion (TBGNF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Oxurion (TBGNF) is trading at is $2.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
