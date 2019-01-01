Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing treatments to preserve vision for patients with diseases affecting the back of the eye. It has developed a diverse portfolio of disease-modifying drug candidates, including treatments for diabetic eye disease, a leading cause of blindness in people of working age worldwide. It owns the global rights to Jetrea (ocriplasmin), the pharmacological vitreolysis drug approved for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion (in the U.S.) and vitreomacular traction (outside the U.S.).