Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing treatments to preserve vision for patients with diseases affecting the back of the eye. It has developed a diverse portfolio of disease-modifying drug candidates, including treatments for diabetic eye disease, a leading cause of blindness in people of working age worldwide. It owns the global rights to Jetrea (ocriplasmin), the pharmacological vitreolysis drug approved for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion (in the U.S.) and vitreomacular traction (outside the U.S.).

Oxurion Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oxurion (TBGNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oxurion (OTCEM: TBGNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oxurion's (TBGNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oxurion.

Q

What is the target price for Oxurion (TBGNF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Oxurion (OTCEM: TBGNF) was reported by Roth Capital on December 23, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TBGNF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Oxurion (TBGNF)?

A

The stock price for Oxurion (OTCEM: TBGNF) is $2 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 15:38:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oxurion (TBGNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oxurion.

Q

When is Oxurion (OTCEM:TBGNF) reporting earnings?

A

Oxurion does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oxurion (TBGNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oxurion.

Q

What sector and industry does Oxurion (TBGNF) operate in?

A

Oxurion is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.