QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Tibet Pharmaceuticals
(OTCEM:TBET)
0.0001
00
At close: May 23
0.0005
0.0004[400.00%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT

Tibet Pharmaceuticals (OTC:TBET), Key Statistics

Tibet Pharmaceuticals (OTC: TBET) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
31.35
Beta
46.7
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
3M
Total Assets
50.2M
Total Liabilities
3M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.57
Gross Margin
34.31%
Net Margin
19.18%
EBIT Margin
19.18%
EBITDA Margin
23.54%
Operating Margin
18.81%