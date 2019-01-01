QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gordon Creek Energy Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located in the United States of America. Its projects include Gordon Creek Property; and Weston County.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gordon Creek Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gordon Creek Energy (TBDYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gordon Creek Energy (OTCEM: TBDYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gordon Creek Energy's (TBDYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gordon Creek Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Gordon Creek Energy (TBDYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gordon Creek Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Gordon Creek Energy (TBDYF)?

A

The stock price for Gordon Creek Energy (OTCEM: TBDYF) is $0.00001 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 18:54:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gordon Creek Energy (TBDYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gordon Creek Energy.

Q

When is Gordon Creek Energy (OTCEM:TBDYF) reporting earnings?

A

Gordon Creek Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gordon Creek Energy (TBDYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gordon Creek Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Gordon Creek Energy (TBDYF) operate in?

A

Gordon Creek Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.