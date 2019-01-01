Ted Baker PLC sells a wide range of apparel and other products under the Ted Baker brand. Substantially all of the company's revenue is from menswear and womenswear, but the company also licenses products in numerous other categories, including childrenswear, footwear, bedding, fragrance and skinwear, luggage, crockery, audio, and many other accessories. Roughly three quarters of the company's sales are through the company's own retail stores and websites. Most of the remaining sales are wholesale. The majority of Ted Baker's revenue comes from the United Kingdom. It also sells in the United States, Asia, and other parts of Europe.