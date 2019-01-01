QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.25 - 2.92
Mkt Cap
230.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
184.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ted Baker PLC sells a wide range of apparel and other products under the Ted Baker brand. Substantially all of the company's revenue is from menswear and womenswear, but the company also licenses products in numerous other categories, including childrenswear, footwear, bedding, fragrance and skinwear, luggage, crockery, audio, and many other accessories. Roughly three quarters of the company's sales are through the company's own retail stores and websites. Most of the remaining sales are wholesale. The majority of Ted Baker's revenue comes from the United Kingdom. It also sells in the United States, Asia, and other parts of Europe.

Ted Baker Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ted Baker (TBAKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ted Baker (OTCPK: TBAKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ted Baker's (TBAKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ted Baker.

Q

What is the target price for Ted Baker (TBAKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ted Baker

Q

Current Stock Price for Ted Baker (TBAKF)?

A

The stock price for Ted Baker (OTCPK: TBAKF) is $1.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:04:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ted Baker (TBAKF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 23, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 11, 2018.

Q

When is Ted Baker (OTCPK:TBAKF) reporting earnings?

A

Ted Baker does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ted Baker (TBAKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ted Baker.

Q

What sector and industry does Ted Baker (TBAKF) operate in?

A

Ted Baker is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.