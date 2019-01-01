QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tatyana Designs Inc is a retailer specializing in contemporary designs. The company offers various products such as apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts. Some of them are party dresses, pants, shorts, skirts, tops, sweaters, blouses, belts, sunglasses, shoes, scarves, and umbrellas among others.

Tatyana Designs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tatyana Designs (TATD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tatyana Designs (OTCEM: TATD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tatyana Designs's (TATD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tatyana Designs.

Q

What is the target price for Tatyana Designs (TATD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tatyana Designs

Q

Current Stock Price for Tatyana Designs (TATD)?

A

The stock price for Tatyana Designs (OTCEM: TATD) is $0.0006 last updated Mon May 03 2021 14:26:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tatyana Designs (TATD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tatyana Designs.

Q

When is Tatyana Designs (OTCEM:TATD) reporting earnings?

A

Tatyana Designs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tatyana Designs (TATD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tatyana Designs.

Q

What sector and industry does Tatyana Designs (TATD) operate in?

A

Tatyana Designs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.