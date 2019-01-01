TAS Tecnologia Avanzata dei Sistemi SpA is engaged in development and marketing of software applications and solutions, consulting, and providing support and maintenance. It also focuses on reselling third-party software and hardware products. The company's products are used by commercial banks, central banks, organizations offering financial services, and brokers. Geographically the company offers its services to Switzerland, Spain, South America, and France. The sale of services generates maximum revenue for the company.