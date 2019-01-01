QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.1 - 2.28
Mkt Cap
180.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
83.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
TAS Tecnologia Avanzata dei Sistemi SpA is engaged in development and marketing of software applications and solutions, consulting, and providing support and maintenance. It also focuses on reselling third-party software and hardware products. The company's products are used by commercial banks, central banks, organizations offering financial services, and brokers. Geographically the company offers its services to Switzerland, Spain, South America, and France. The sale of services generates maximum revenue for the company.

TAS Tecnologia Avanzata Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TAS Tecnologia Avanzata (TASZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TAS Tecnologia Avanzata (OTCGM: TASZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TAS Tecnologia Avanzata's (TASZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TAS Tecnologia Avanzata.

Q

What is the target price for TAS Tecnologia Avanzata (TASZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TAS Tecnologia Avanzata

Q

Current Stock Price for TAS Tecnologia Avanzata (TASZF)?

A

The stock price for TAS Tecnologia Avanzata (OTCGM: TASZF) is $2.1617 last updated Wed Jul 14 2021 13:32:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TAS Tecnologia Avanzata (TASZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TAS Tecnologia Avanzata.

Q

When is TAS Tecnologia Avanzata (OTCGM:TASZF) reporting earnings?

A

TAS Tecnologia Avanzata does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TAS Tecnologia Avanzata (TASZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TAS Tecnologia Avanzata.

Q

What sector and industry does TAS Tecnologia Avanzata (TASZF) operate in?

A

TAS Tecnologia Avanzata is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.