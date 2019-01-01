QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Tanxia System Inc is focused on developing a portable and modular storage application environment called TanX.

Tanxia System Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tanxia System (TASY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tanxia System (OTCEM: TASY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tanxia System's (TASY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tanxia System.

Q

What is the target price for Tanxia System (TASY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tanxia System

Q

Current Stock Price for Tanxia System (TASY)?

A

The stock price for Tanxia System (OTCEM: TASY) is $0.55 last updated Today at 1:56:19 PM.

Q

Does Tanxia System (TASY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tanxia System.

Q

When is Tanxia System (OTCEM:TASY) reporting earnings?

A

Tanxia System does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tanxia System (TASY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tanxia System.

Q

What sector and industry does Tanxia System (TASY) operate in?

A

Tanxia System is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.