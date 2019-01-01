ñol

JRS Holdings
(OTCPK:TAPP)
0.2305
00
Dec 16

JRS Holdings (OTC:TAPP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

JRS Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Aug 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of JRS Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

JRS Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is JRS Holdings (OTCPK:TAPP) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for JRS Holdings

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for JRS Holdings (OTCPK:TAPP)?
A

There are no earnings for JRS Holdings

Q
What were JRS Holdings’s (OTCPK:TAPP) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for JRS Holdings

