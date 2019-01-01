QQQ
JRS Holdings Inc is a holding company. The business of the company consists of providing Yodole mobile phone services. It provides cellular phone models, text and numeric paging, data capability, no roaming or landline connection charges, and others.

JRS Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JRS Holdings (TAPP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JRS Holdings (OTCPK: TAPP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are JRS Holdings's (TAPP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JRS Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for JRS Holdings (TAPP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JRS Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for JRS Holdings (TAPP)?

A

The stock price for JRS Holdings (OTCPK: TAPP) is $0.2305 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 15:11:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JRS Holdings (TAPP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JRS Holdings.

Q

When is JRS Holdings (OTCPK:TAPP) reporting earnings?

A

JRS Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JRS Holdings (TAPP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JRS Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does JRS Holdings (TAPP) operate in?

A

JRS Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.