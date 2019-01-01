QQQ
Tao Heung Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company engaged in the provision of food catering services through a chain of restaurants. It is also engaged in bakery operations, production, sale and distribution of food products and other items related to restaurant operations and provision of poultry farm operations. Group operates restaurants under Tao heung, Tao Square, and Tai Cheong Bakery brand. The company operates businesses in Hong Kong and Mainland China of which Hong Kong accounts for a larger share of the company revenue.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target