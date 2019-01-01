Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics
The latest price target for Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TALS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting TALS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 127.53% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TALS) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Talaris Therapeutics maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Talaris Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Talaris Therapeutics was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Talaris Therapeutics (TALS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $21.00 to $20.00. The current price Talaris Therapeutics (TALS) is trading at is $8.79, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
