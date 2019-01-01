ñol

Takamatsu Construction
(OTCEM:TAKMF)
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 34.8M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS70
Total Float-

Takamatsu Construction (OTC:TAKMF), Dividends

Takamatsu Construction issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Takamatsu Construction generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Takamatsu Construction Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Takamatsu Construction (TAKMF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Takamatsu Construction.

Q
What date did I need to own Takamatsu Construction (TAKMF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Takamatsu Construction.

Q
How much per share is the next Takamatsu Construction (TAKMF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Takamatsu Construction.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Takamatsu Construction (OTCEM:TAKMF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Takamatsu Construction.

