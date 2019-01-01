QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Takamatsu Construction Group Co Ltd is a Japan-based company, engages in the construction business. It operates through the following business division Construction business, Civil Engineering business, and Real Estate business. The Construction division offers general construction, remodeling, and renovation of residential and commercial buildings, and warehouses. The Civil Engineering division deals with the construction, repair, and maintenance of bridges, highways, tunnels, roads, and sewage systems. The Real Estate division offers real estate development, sales, leasing, and management.

Takamatsu Construction Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Takamatsu Construction (TAKMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Takamatsu Construction (OTCEM: TAKMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Takamatsu Construction's (TAKMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Takamatsu Construction.

Q

What is the target price for Takamatsu Construction (TAKMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Takamatsu Construction

Q

Current Stock Price for Takamatsu Construction (TAKMF)?

A

The stock price for Takamatsu Construction (OTCEM: TAKMF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Takamatsu Construction (TAKMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Takamatsu Construction.

Q

When is Takamatsu Construction (OTCEM:TAKMF) reporting earnings?

A

Takamatsu Construction does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Takamatsu Construction (TAKMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Takamatsu Construction.

Q

What sector and industry does Takamatsu Construction (TAKMF) operate in?

A

Takamatsu Construction is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.