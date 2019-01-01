Takamatsu Construction Group Co Ltd is a Japan-based company, engages in the construction business. It operates through the following business division Construction business, Civil Engineering business, and Real Estate business. The Construction division offers general construction, remodeling, and renovation of residential and commercial buildings, and warehouses. The Civil Engineering division deals with the construction, repair, and maintenance of bridges, highways, tunnels, roads, and sewage systems. The Real Estate division offers real estate development, sales, leasing, and management.