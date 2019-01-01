QQQ
Tai Cheung Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company engaged in property investment and development, investment holding, and property management. The company's property portfolio includes office towers as well as industrial and residential buildings. In addition, the group has a hotel operation arm through its interest in Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers, a 5-star hotel located in Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon. The company divides its business activities into property development and leasing, property management, hotel operation, and investment holding. Tai Cheung generates the majority of its income from property sales.

Tai Cheung Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tai Cheung Holdings (TAICF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tai Cheung Holdings (OTCGM: TAICF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tai Cheung Holdings's (TAICF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tai Cheung Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Tai Cheung Holdings (TAICF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tai Cheung Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Tai Cheung Holdings (TAICF)?

A

The stock price for Tai Cheung Holdings (OTCGM: TAICF) is $0.6 last updated Fri Sep 17 2021 14:38:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tai Cheung Holdings (TAICF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tai Cheung Holdings.

Q

When is Tai Cheung Holdings (OTCGM:TAICF) reporting earnings?

A

Tai Cheung Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tai Cheung Holdings (TAICF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tai Cheung Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Tai Cheung Holdings (TAICF) operate in?

A

Tai Cheung Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.