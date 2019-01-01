Tai Cheung Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company engaged in property investment and development, investment holding, and property management. The company's property portfolio includes office towers as well as industrial and residential buildings. In addition, the group has a hotel operation arm through its interest in Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers, a 5-star hotel located in Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon. The company divides its business activities into property development and leasing, property management, hotel operation, and investment holding. Tai Cheung generates the majority of its income from property sales.