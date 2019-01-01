ñol

AB Active ETFs, Inc. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF
(ARCA:TAFI)
$25.0499
-0.0051[-0.02%]
Last update: 12:47PM
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range25.03 - 25.06Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.- / 1MMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price25.06
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

AB Active ETFs, Inc. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (ARCA:TAFI), Quotes and News Summary

AB Active ETFs, Inc. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (ARCA: TAFI)

AB Active ETFs, Inc. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy AB Active ETFs, Inc. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (TAFI) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of AB Active ETFs, Inc. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (ARCA: TAFI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are AB Active ETFs, Inc. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF's (TAFI) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for AB Active ETFs, Inc. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF.

Q
What is the target price for AB Active ETFs, Inc. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (TAFI) stock?
A

There is no analysis for AB Active ETFs, Inc. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF

Q
Current Stock Price for AB Active ETFs, Inc. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (TAFI)?
A

The stock price for AB Active ETFs, Inc. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (ARCA: TAFI) is $25.0499 last updated September 14, 2022, 4:47 PM UTC.

Q
Does AB Active ETFs, Inc. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (TAFI) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AB Active ETFs, Inc. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF.

Q
When is AB Active ETFs, Inc. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (ARCA:TAFI) reporting earnings?
A

AB Active ETFs, Inc. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is AB Active ETFs, Inc. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (TAFI) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for AB Active ETFs, Inc. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF.