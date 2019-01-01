QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Tarsier Ltd is a diversified agricultural company. It collects diverse product brands and curated strain varieties, supported by indoor and greenhouse production capacity.

Tarsier Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tarsier (TAER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tarsier (OTCPK: TAER) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tarsier's (TAER) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tarsier.

Q

What is the target price for Tarsier (TAER) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tarsier

Q

Current Stock Price for Tarsier (TAER)?

A

The stock price for Tarsier (OTCPK: TAER) is $0.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:42:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tarsier (TAER) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tarsier.

Q

When is Tarsier (OTCPK:TAER) reporting earnings?

A

Tarsier does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tarsier (TAER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tarsier.

Q

What sector and industry does Tarsier (TAER) operate in?

A

Tarsier is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.