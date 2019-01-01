QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.32/4.76%
52 Wk
4.7 - 6.7
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
217.09
Open
-
P/E
30.59
EPS
0.35
Shares
473.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
Total Access Communication PCL is a telecommunications company. The company's operating segment includes Mobile telephone service & related services and Sales of handsets & starter kits. It serves both individual and business customers. The majority of revenue stems from providing mobile services. Within mobile services, a majority of revenue stems from both voice and data services. Revenue is on a subscription basis and in terms of subscribers, the majority are prepaid customers. It operates in a single geographical segment, which is Thailand.

Analyst Ratings

Total Access Comm Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Total Access Comm (TACYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Total Access Comm (OTCPK: TACYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Total Access Comm's (TACYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Total Access Comm.

Q

What is the target price for Total Access Comm (TACYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Total Access Comm

Q

Current Stock Price for Total Access Comm (TACYY)?

A

The stock price for Total Access Comm (OTCPK: TACYY) is $6.695 last updated Fri Dec 17 2021 16:26:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Total Access Comm (TACYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 3, 2012 to stockholders of record on October 31, 2012.

Q

When is Total Access Comm (OTCPK:TACYY) reporting earnings?

A

Total Access Comm does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Total Access Comm (TACYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Total Access Comm.

Q

What sector and industry does Total Access Comm (TACYY) operate in?

A

Total Access Comm is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.