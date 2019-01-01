QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/74.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.68 - 10.45
Mkt Cap
288.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.17
Shares
28.8M
Outstanding
Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company.

Trepont Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trepont Acquisition (TACA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trepont Acquisition (NYSE: TACA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trepont Acquisition's (TACA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trepont Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Trepont Acquisition (TACA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trepont Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Trepont Acquisition (TACA)?

A

The stock price for Trepont Acquisition (NYSE: TACA) is $10.02 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:04:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trepont Acquisition (TACA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trepont Acquisition.

Q

When is Trepont Acquisition (NYSE:TACA) reporting earnings?

A

Trepont Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trepont Acquisition (TACA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trepont Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Trepont Acquisition (TACA) operate in?

A

Trepont Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.