Tata Power Co Ltd is an Indian electric utility company within the Tata Group multinational conglomerate that builds, operates, and maintains power generation and distribution facilities. With the help of its seven key subsidiaries and numerous joint-venture companies, Tata Power generates most of its revenue through the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity throughout India. Most of this energy is produced from thermal fuel sources, such as coal, oil, and gas. Additionally, Tata Power engages in the production of energy from hydroelectric and renewable sources, including multiple hydroelectric and wind power projects located throughout Africa. Its segment comprises Generation; Renewables; Transmission and Distribution; and Others.