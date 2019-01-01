ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
AT&T
(NYSE:T)
20.88
-0.31[-1.46%]
At close: Jun 3
20.90
0.0200[0.10%]
After Hours: 7:44PM EDT
Day High/Low20.8 - 21.15
52 Week High/Low18.81 - 29.57
Open / Close21.06 / 20.9
Float / Outstanding7.2B / 7.2B
Vol / Avg.27.8M / 49.2M
Mkt Cap149.5B
P/E8.74
50d Avg. Price20.95
Div / Yield1.11/5.31%
Payout Ratio65.27
EPS0.66
Total Float7.2B

AT&T (NYSE:T), Key Statistics

AT&T (NYSE: T) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
340.6B
Trailing P/E
8.74
Forward P/E
7.89
PE Ratio (TTM)
7.13
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.93
Price / Book (mrq)
0.89
Price / EBITDA
2.86
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.45
Earnings Yield
11.44%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.62
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
23.61
Tangible Book value per share
-18.46
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
390.6B
Total Assets
577.2B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.36
Gross Margin
53.92%
Net Margin
12.5%
EBIT Margin
21.86%
EBITDA Margin
36.39%
Operating Margin
14.8%