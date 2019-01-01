QQQ
Sizzle Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

Sizzle Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sizzle Acquisition (SZZLW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sizzle Acquisition (NASDAQ: SZZLW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sizzle Acquisition's (SZZLW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sizzle Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Sizzle Acquisition (SZZLW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sizzle Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Sizzle Acquisition (SZZLW)?

A

The stock price for Sizzle Acquisition (NASDAQ: SZZLW) is $0.21 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:01:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sizzle Acquisition (SZZLW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sizzle Acquisition.

Q

When is Sizzle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SZZLW) reporting earnings?

A

Sizzle Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sizzle Acquisition (SZZLW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sizzle Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Sizzle Acquisition (SZZLW) operate in?

A

Sizzle Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.