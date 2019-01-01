QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
26.35 - 29.97
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
46.27
Shares
87.9M
Outstanding
Suzuken Co Ltd is a Japanese drug manufacturer. It functions through four segments: Pharmaceutical Wholesale, which sells pharmaceuticals, diagnostic drugs, and medical equipment and materials; The Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, which produces pharmaceuticals and diagnostic drugs; The Insurance Pharmacy dispenses operations based on prescriptions from medical institutions and the Medical-related Service and Others segment which sells medical books, provides nursing services and manufactures physiological examination equipment.

Analyst Ratings

Suzuken Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Suzuken (SZUKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Suzuken (OTCPK: SZUKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Suzuken's (SZUKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Suzuken.

Q

What is the target price for Suzuken (SZUKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Suzuken

Q

Current Stock Price for Suzuken (SZUKF)?

A

The stock price for Suzuken (OTCPK: SZUKF) is $26.46 last updated Tue Nov 23 2021 18:46:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Suzuken (SZUKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Suzuken.

Q

When is Suzuken (OTCPK:SZUKF) reporting earnings?

A

Suzuken does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Suzuken (SZUKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Suzuken.

Q

What sector and industry does Suzuken (SZUKF) operate in?

A

Suzuken is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.