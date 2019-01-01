|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Suzuken (OTCPK: SZUKF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Suzuken.
There is no analysis for Suzuken
The stock price for Suzuken (OTCPK: SZUKF) is $26.46 last updated Tue Nov 23 2021 18:46:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Suzuken.
Suzuken does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Suzuken.
Suzuken is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.