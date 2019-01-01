QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Shandong Zhouyuan Seed and Nursery Co Ltd along with its subsidiary engaged in the business of development, production and distribution of hybrid crop seeds.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Shandong Zhouyuan Seed Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shandong Zhouyuan Seed (SZSN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shandong Zhouyuan Seed (OTCGM: SZSN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shandong Zhouyuan Seed's (SZSN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shandong Zhouyuan Seed.

Q

What is the target price for Shandong Zhouyuan Seed (SZSN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shandong Zhouyuan Seed

Q

Current Stock Price for Shandong Zhouyuan Seed (SZSN)?

A

The stock price for Shandong Zhouyuan Seed (OTCGM: SZSN) is $0.00001 last updated Thu Oct 29 2020 16:10:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shandong Zhouyuan Seed (SZSN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shandong Zhouyuan Seed.

Q

When is Shandong Zhouyuan Seed (OTCGM:SZSN) reporting earnings?

A

Shandong Zhouyuan Seed does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shandong Zhouyuan Seed (SZSN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shandong Zhouyuan Seed.

Q

What sector and industry does Shandong Zhouyuan Seed (SZSN) operate in?

A

Shandong Zhouyuan Seed is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.