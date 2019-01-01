|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Suez (OTCPK: SZSAY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Suez.
There is no analysis for Suez
The stock price for Suez (OTCPK: SZSAY) is $11.11 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Suez.
Suez does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Suez.
Suez is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.